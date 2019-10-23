Irene White Aines
Irene White Aines, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Old Paris Road Church of God, 1859 Old Paris Road, Lexington, where services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jack Whitaker, Rev. Joseph Grant and Rev. Tony Prince officiating. Arrangements by Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Aines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
