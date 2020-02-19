James H. Armstrong
Loving father, grandfather and
soon-to-be great grandfather
James H. Armstrong, 80, died on Feb.15, 2020, in Luling, Louisiana. He is survived by his daughters, Catherine (Elmer) Broecker of Galloway, Ohio, and Gail (Pat) Hoyt of Luling, Louisiana; grandchildren, Catie (Jake) Broecker Cheek of Belmont North Carolina and James Hoyt of Luling; and brother Kenneth (Anne) Armstrong and special nephew Chris (Lourra) Armstrong and Cassie (Mark) Burgher and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Mildred Lorene Jones Armstrong, Sr., and in 2008 his wife, Janice Armstrong.
James ‘Jay” Armstrong was born on Feb. 13, 1940 in Springfield, Tennessee, to parents Hilary and Lorene (Jones) Armstrong. He graduated from Georgetown College with a degree in zoology.
Jay Armstrong was a loving father, a very proud grandfather and an excited soon-to-be great-grandfather. He married Janice Redding in 1960 and they had 48 happy years together in Georgetown, Napoleon and Lafayette. He enjoyed reading, stamp collecting and everything about fly-fishing. His family and friends will always remember him as being loving and loyal.
His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown followed by burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation is at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
