James L. Parker
U.S. Air Force veteran
James L. Parker, 77, passed away on July 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of six years, Nancy Parker, and three children, Donna Jo Stewart of Wyoming, Lori Greiving of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Steven Parker of Ankeny, Iowa. He is survived by seven grandchildren, David and Darren Stewart; Ashley McLemore, Tyler Dickinson, Malia Parker, Adam and Hannah Greiving. Mr. Parker was born and raised in Wyoming where he met and married his wife Karen in 1963. Karen passed away in 2011 and he married Nancy Crowe in 2013. He attended college at Casper Jr College and the University of Wyoming. He completed graduate school at the University of Utah in 1971. He worked as a social worker 32 years, 21 of those were active duty with the U.S. Air Force. He retired with the rank of Major in 1992. He also worked as a builder and woodworker for five years prior to full retirement. He has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout his life. Visitation will be at the LDS Church building 215 Wellington Way, Georgetown KY 40324 from noon to 1:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
