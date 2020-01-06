James Preston Leach
Former geologist with Gregg Laboratories
James Preston Leach, 68, husband of Dayle Johnson Leach, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born in Boyle County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Preston and Mary Alice Morford Leach.
A former geologist with Gregg Laboratories, he attended Eastern Kentucky University on a scholarship where he received his degree. He loved photography and collected old cameras, knives and coins.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by his daughter, Jayme “Junior” (Michael) Settles, Georgetown; brother, Allan Leach, Casey County, Kentucky; and granddaughter, Samantha Fontanez.
A memorial gathering will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
