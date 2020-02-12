Jane Gayle Rogers
Member of Ironworks Pike
Community Church
Jane Gayle Rogers, 81, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Adams as well as Bessie and Edgar Moss. A member of Ironworks Pike Community Church, she was a former member of Northside Christian Church and Georgetown Baptist Church and was retired from Square D Company after 28 years of service. She was active at the Senior Citizens center, playing cards, bingo and dancing. She was a former Girl Scout leader, volunteered for many years at the AMEN House and was always available to give a free hug. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Rogers and Patricia Cooper; sisters, Dorothy Moss Barron and Carol Adams; grandchildren, Eric Cooper, Elizabeth Jane Cooper, Larissa Urckfitz, Lauren Nulton and Olivia Kopser; great grandchildren, Dazman Primus, Lauren Primus, DeAireo Colvert, Lucas Urckfitz and Reid Jordan. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Ray Adams, Roy Cull Moss, Edgar “Jubee” Moss Jr. and Charles “Chink” Coleman Moss; and niece, Melissa Barron. Funeral services will be 2 PM Saturday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Jack Brooks. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Casket bearers will be John Day, Elizabeth Cooper, Ron Amburgey, John Cooper, Jonathan Major, Patrick Urckfitz and Mark Nulton. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
