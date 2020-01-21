Jane Hughes

Jane Hughes

Widow of Ben E. Hughes

Jane Hughes, 85, widow of Ben E. Hughes, passed away peacefully at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. and Nellie Goldey Wiggs and her sister, Lena Dempsey of Frankfort, Kentucky. She is survived by four children, James McCormick, Phyllis (Tom) Hendrix, Jerry (Kathryn) McCormick and Mary McCormick; six grandchildren, Traci Simms, Kristina McCormick, Michelle Hendrix, Kyle Hendrix, Lindsay McCormick, Hannah McCormick; 11 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Howard (Nancy) Wiggs, Stanley Wiggs and Jimmy (Connie) Wiggs.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Crestlawn MemorialGardens, Georgetown, Kentucky. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home. Those serving as pallbearers are, Matthew Brown, Christopher Brown, Kyle Hendrix, Michelle Hendrix, Kelly Brown and Justin Wiggs. Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

