Janice L. Norman
Janice L. Norman, 58, passed away Jan. 24, 2020. Services will be private, Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd., Frankfort in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Janice L. Norman
Janice L. Norman, 58, passed away Jan. 24, 2020. Services will be private, Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd., Frankfort in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Stone Fences Tours presents their Bourbon Barons: The Early Pioneers, taking you back to the late 1700s to join the early settlers of Kentucky that were traveling the Wilderness Trail with hopes in their heart and stills on their back. Follow them on their journey into the untamed wilderness…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
We put a quilt on the gate, and a candle in the window. Then we wait and hope and pray that the light finds those who need it most. Graceanna and Mary Catherine were brought together by the Underground Railroad and as their friendship stands the test of time, so does Graceanna’s determinatio…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
We put a quilt on the gate, and a candle in the window. Then we wait and hope and pray that the light finds those who need it most. Graceanna and Mary Catherine were brought together by the Underground Railroad and as their friendship stands the test of time, so does Graceanna’s determinatio…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
The Big Spring Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th at the Scott County Public Library in the Teen Room. The program will be on Pollinator Gardens. Interested in joining our organization? We can help you determine if you have…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.