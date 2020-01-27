Jason James Gant
Veteran
Jason James Gant, 76, husband of Shirley Walsh Gant, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late William A and Maxine P. Gant. He was raised in Parkersburg, West Virginia. A Vietnam War veteran, receiving a Purple Heart, he retired from the United States Marine Corp with the rank of Master Gunnery Sargent after 21-1/2 years of service. After retirement from the United States Marine Corp, he served as a Civil Servant for the State of Kentucky at Thomson Hood Medical Center. He was member of St. John Catholic Church, enjoyed woodworking, furniture restoration and carving. In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his sons, Robert Gant, James Gant, Craig (Mara) Gant, Jonathan (Shawn) Gant, Kurt (Melissa) McDonald and Rodney (Danielle) Johnson; brothers, Toby (Sharon) Gant and Ronald Gant; sister, Becky Marks; special daughters, Ivanka Gant and Donna Gant; grandchildren, Danielle Gant, Shelby (Josh) Arnold, Ryan Gant, Faith Gant, Jason Gant, Keefry Sebastian, Matthew Gant, Ethan Gant, Piper Johnson, R.J. Johnson and Zoe McDonald; and great-grandson, Dalton Benevides.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project,(wounde-dwarriorproject.org). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
