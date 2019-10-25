Jerald Rose
U.S. Army veteran
Jerald Rose, 85, husband to Anne Walker Rose, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Georgetown. He was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Greenville, Kentucky, to the late Austin and Lucille Brown Rose. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown. Jerald worked for over 27 years with the youth in our community as the 4H Extension Agent in Scott County.
Jerald is survived by his wife, Anne; two grandchildren, Wesley Brisbay and Ashley Brisbay, both of Georgetown; and a great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Cleaver.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cheryl Phillips and Cindy Brisbay.
A Memorial Visitation for family and friends will begin at noon, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 1 p.m. with Dr. Greg Earwood officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Faith Baptist Church, 116 Pocahontas Trail., Georgetown, KY 40324
A memory or words of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
