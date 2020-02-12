Jessica Chantel Mack
LPN at Eastern State Hospital
Jessica Chantel Mack, 27, wife of William Louis Mack Jr., passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1992 in Pekin, Illinois, daughter of Chad and Ruby (Freeman) Lawrence. Jessica was a LPN at Eastern State Hospital. In addition to her husband and parents, Jessica is survived by her son, Jacob Mack; her two daughters, Aubree Mack and Ariyah Mack; her grandparents, Walter and Empress Freeman, Chasel Lawrence, Christie and David Pruski; her brother, Lucas Lawrence; her two sisters, Zoe Lawrence and London Lawrence. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, at Johnson’s Funeral Home from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Keith Hatter officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.