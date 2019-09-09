Jody Kay Christman Blair
Loving mother
Jody Kay Christman Blair, 45, of Waddy, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at UK Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Jody was born on Oct. 28, 1973, in Muskegon, Michigan. She was a graduate of Scott County High School, loved being out in a boat on the water, loved the beach and being out in the sun. Jody loved music and cooking, but most of all Jody was a loving mother and loved being with her daughters.
Jody is survived by her daughters, Lauren Blair-Massey (Trent) and Danielle H. Blair, both of Greer, South Carolina; her mother, Ann Rochelle Crosswait Christman of Columbus, Wisconsin; her father, Mark (Lisa) Christman of Louisville, Kentucky; her brother, Justin Christman (Jenn Sanders), of Louisville, Kentucky; her sisters, Kendall Woodard (Jonathan) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Taylor Christman of Indiana. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Hubert Ivy of Waddy, Kentucky; her maternal grandmother, Eleanor Crosswait “GM” of Louisville, Kentucky; a host of uncles, aunts and cousins, and her beloved dog, Budford.
A memorial visitation for Jody’s family and friends will be Sept. 14, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with a 4 p.m. Mass with Father Prashanth Lobo officiating.
Memorial’s may be made in Jody’s name at Blessings in a Backpack, 4121 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207. https://www.blessingsinabackpacklouisville.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.