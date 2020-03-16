John Sherman Seebold
Member of First Baptist Church
John Sherman Seebold, 48, husband of Salina (Little) Seebold, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1972 in Louisville, son of the late Kenneth Wesley and Irma Jane (Doan) Seebold Sr. John was a Realtor with Broker Realty and he was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown, where he served on the Board of Trustees. John loved his wife, his children and his family and he enjoyed cooking.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, John David Seebold, Wesley Allan Seebold, Draylin Seebold, Brendan Mason Seebold, Penelope Candice Seebold and one son on the way, Ezra Michael Seebold; four brothers, Kenneth Wesley (Natalia) Seebold Jr, Joseph Dillard (Jenn) Seebold, Dwight David (Nicole) Seebold and Charles Wickliffe; his mother and father-in-law, Tammy and Allan Little; his brother-in-law, Charles Lee (Amy) Little; a special cousin, Nancye Miller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at First Baptist Church of Georgetown from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Dr. Frank Houston officiating.
Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John David Seebold, Kenneth Seebold Jr, Joseph Seebold, Dwight Seebold, Steve Mullins, Charles Little and Joshua Seebold. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
