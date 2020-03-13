Joseph “Joe” Charles Mefford
World War II Veteran
Joseph “Joe” Charles Mefford, 100, widower of Louise (Jones) Mefford, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1919 in Scott County, son of the late Estill and Eula (Newton) Mefford. Joe served in the United States Army during World War II and worked for Taylor Tire for thirty-four years, Multi-Mile for eight years and Martin Tire Goodyear for sixteen years. Joe was a member of Oakland Christian Church and he enjoyed watching and going to drag races with his son Joe. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, but especially The University of Kentucky Wildcats and The Cincinnati Reds. Joe spent his vacations by spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. He is survived by his son, Joseph “Joe” W. (Sheila) Mefford; his granddaughter, Jessica Ann Mefford; one great-granddaughter, Carly Bess Mefford; his granddaughter-in-law, Tara (Walling) Mefford; one sister, Marjorie Durham; one sister-in-law, Betty Mefford; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Wayne Mefford II; one sister, Irene Stivers; two brothers, Austin Lee Mefford and Polsgrove W. Mefford. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:30pm. With Reverend Mike Currans officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery, with full Military Honors provided by The American Legion Post 24. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Mefford, Russ Carter, Glenn Mefford, Roy Martin, Bobby Martin, Bobby Crossfield and Ronnie Marshall. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Olin Mefford, Jessica Mefford and Lindsay Carter. Memorial contributions may be directed to Carly Mefford Benefit Fund, C/O WesBanco, 200 East Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be directed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
