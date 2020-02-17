Joseph Thomas “Tommy” Cole
Man of many talents
Joseph Thomas “Tommy” Cole, 70, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He is survived by his companion of 28 years, Gloria Wright. Born Feb. 5, 1950 in Lexington, KY, to the late George and Rosie Cole. Tommy was a man of many talents. He owned and operated many businesses throughout his life. In addition to Gloria, he is survived by his son, Austin (Natalie) Cole, Cynthiana, daughters, Georgietta Cunningham, Lexington and Penny (Stewart) Carey, Louisiana; and son, Joseph Thomas Cole, Jr, Lexington; eight grandchildren, Kinsley Cole, Brantley Cole, Avery Cole, Brandon Flynn, Zachery Flynn, Justin Carey, Erin Carey and Jayden Cole; three great grandchildren; eight siblings; and his extended family “The Wright’s”. He was preceded in death by eight siblings. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Bradford Barron II, Samantha Barron, Ruth Ann Wright, Jason Wright, Gerald Wright and Travis Wright. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
