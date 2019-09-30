Joyce Dean Mefford Smith
Member of Berea Christian Church
Joyce Dean Mefford Smith, 76, widow of Lester K. Smith, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter of the late James and Frances (McKinney) Mefford. Joyce was a member of Berea Christian Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and most of all, spending time with her beloved family. Joyce is survived by two daughters, Karen (Stanley) Gaines and Jackie Owens; six grandchildren, Christopher Mowery, Jesse Gaines, Kimberly Trusty, Jimmy Dean Turner, Mark Gaines and Joycelyn Gaines; 14 great-grandchildren, Christopher Mowery II, Jayden Cole Mowery, Chloe Gaines, Ayden Gaines, Brandon Soard, Angeline Soard, Madison Soard, Olivia Merideth, Isabella Turner, Julia Gaines, Taylor Gaines, Jamie Pugh, Hunter Pugh and Brittany Pugh; two great-great grandchildren, Layton Centers and Evangeline Centers; three sisters, Lois Jean Smith (Joyce’s twin), Martha Polley and Helen McFadden. In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by one daughter, Angeline Murphy; one sister, Carolyn Smith; her brother, James Mefford Jr. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Martin, Hunter Pugh, Travis Smith, Jimmy Dean Turner, Vernon Baker and Randy Polley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Gaines, Clyde Baker, Samuel Smith, Dale Polley and Ronald Lee Smith Schneider. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
