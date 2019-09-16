Joyce S. Wilder
Member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church
Joyce S. Wilder, a long-time resident of Georgetown, loving wife and mother of five children passed away at the age of 85 on Sept. 5. Joyce was born on June 12, 1934, in Cumberland, Kentucky, to Raymond and Flora Sellars. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1950. After attending a one-year business program in Louisville, she returned home to marry her childhood sweetheart, Ronald Wilder. She worked various jobs but spent several years at KY Utilities in Cumberland. Joyce and her husband, Ronald then moved to Georgetown in 1973. She worked in the business office at Georgetown College for 10 years. In the mid-1980s, she became the Sales Division Manager for World Book Encyclopedia. Joyce and Ronald were members of the Georgetown First United Methodist Church. Joyce also was an active member of the community; examples include the Scott County Women’s Club and the Georgetown Book Club. She was also an avid bridge player.
Joyce Wilder is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald; sons, Mike, Keith (Jan) and Philip, and daughters, Ronna (Robert) Love and Kathie (Peter) Winograd; two grandchildren Megan Love Sukrattanawong (Gary) and Matt Love (Mary); brother, Bill Sellars and wife Mitzi, and their children, Mia, Jamie and Telly; sister-in-law, Nina Sellars and her daughters, Judy and Cathy; Lora Click and her children, Mary and Patrick, and sister-in-law, Nancy Wilder and her children, Brooke and Jeff along with other family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Jack Sellars and younger sister, Charlotte (who died at birth), her brother-in-law, Murris and Pat Click. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
