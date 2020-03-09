Juanita May Barnhill Lancaster
Member of Sadieville Christian Church
Juanita May Barnhill Lancaster, 92, widow of A.J. Lancaster, passed away Friday, March, 6, 2020. Born in Sadieville, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Geneva Jones Barnhill.
Juanita was a former teller and later served as Assistant Vice President of the Bank at Sadieville. A member of Sadieville Christian Church, she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She loved to read her Bible, mystery novels and cared for everyone she met and made sure they were well fed. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Bill) Farah; grandchildren, Bryan (Leslie) Gaines and Jason (Maryann) Gaines; great grandchildren, LeeAnn (Ryan) Diaz, Victoria Gaines and Ashley (Alec Lee) Gaines; great great grandchildren, Asher Diaz and Adley Lee. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Hammonds, Donald Barnhill and Billy Barnhill. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Reverend Scott Meadows. Burial will follow at the Sadieville Cemetery. Casket bearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Honorary casket bearer will be Randy Power. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Juanita requested instead of flowers, please make memorials to Sadieville Christian Church or the Sadieville Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
