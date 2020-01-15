Karen B. DeLong
Member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Karen B. DeLong, 81, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at Georgetown Hospital in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on April 29, 1938, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to the late
Waldemar Buss and Della Kaercher Buss. Karen attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio where she received a bachelor’s in nursing. Shortly thereafter, she married Mike DeLong on June 26, 1960, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Jeff (Beth) DeLong, Jon (Jolene) DeLong; grandchildren, Kendall, Reagan, Jake (Sadie) and Josh (Autumn); great-granddaughter, River; and sibling, Mike Buss (Joanne).
Karen was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Lexington and the Kentucky Little Colonel Doll Collectors.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Garden Springs Drive, Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation with family will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A fellowship lunch to follow after the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials on Karen’s behalf to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Georgetown Humane Society.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
