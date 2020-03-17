Kenneth B. Parrish
Kenneth B. Parrish, 91, widower of Peggy McDowell Parrish, whom he married in April 1958, died March 16, 2020 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, where he had resided the past several years. Born Jan. 31, 1929 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Robert E. Parrish and Margaret Barron Parrish Lawson.
Mr. Parrish served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion. He owned and operated Parrish Auto Supply in Lexington. He was a naturally gifted musician who played the fiddle at local dances, and was a member of an Air Force Band while stationed in Korea, playing the steel guitar, and cutting a record. He was an avid fisherman and his hobbies included deer hunting with his son, and watching old western movies and TV shows. Mr. Parrish was a member of Forest Avenue Baptist Church in Sherman, TX. Mr. Parrish is survived by a son, Shawn Parrish and wife, Beverly Parrish; and a granddaughter, Laura Parrish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Alma Witt Parrish; and brother, Armel Parrish.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive., Lexington, KY 40504 or Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Dr., Wilmore, KY 40390.