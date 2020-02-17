Kimberly Michele Jessie
Business office manager
at Signature Health Care
Kimberly Michele Jessie, 58, wife to Trent Jessie, passed away in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on Mar. 21, 1961 in Paris, Kentucky to Stanley Walton of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and the late Peggy Goodpaster Walton. Kimberly worked at Signature Health Care as a business office manager. She was an avid reader, UK fan and loved fishing, but one of her greatest joys was spending time with her family.
Along with her father, Stanley (Iris) Walton, and husband, Trent, she is survived by sons Jarad (Tiffanie) Walton of Jeffersonville, Indiana and Jeremy Walton of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter, Ashleigh (David) Orlando of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Michael Orlando, Gabriella Orlando, Julia Orlando, Caroline Walton, Gaia Walton and Jacqueline Walton; special sister, Missy (Dave) Sizemore of Florida, brothers, Jeff Walton of Lexington, Kentucky, Timmy (Becky) Walton of Versailles, Kentucky, Butch Walton of Georgetown, Kentucky, John (Nicole) Walton of Lexington, Kentucky and Tyler Walton of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; special friend, Ronnie Hogan of Nicholasville, Kentucky, special uncle, Bill Walton of Paris, Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved pet, Buddy Bear.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service is Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jeff Walton, Timmy Walton, Butch Walton, John Walton, Tyler Walton, Mike Clem, and Steve Clem. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarad Walton, Jeremy Walton, Ashleigh Orlando, Bethany Walton, and Emily Cox. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
