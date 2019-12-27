Lee Bert Hawkins
Member of Georgetown College Athletic Hall of Fame
Lee Bert Hawkins, 79, husband of Donna Barger Hawkins, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of the late Berton Wright Hawkins and Dora Frances (Storts) Hawkins. Bert was an alumni of Georgetown College and had been a Georgetown College Administrator for 20 years and served for 15 years in Police Administration and Public Safety. Bert was a member of the Georgetown College Athletic Hall of Fame as a distinguished Alum. He served as the Executive Director of the Lexington Humane Society and was responsible for the construction of the new animal shelter facility. Bert was a member of First United Methodist Church and had attended North East Christian Church and Crossroad Christian Church. In addition to his beloved wife of 54 years, Bert is survived by his son, Dr. Travis (Elise) Hawkins; his daughter, Kellie (Matt) Hasenbalg; three grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua and Hollee Hasenbalg; numerous cousins and dear friends. Besides his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Jean Hawkins. Bert’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Johnson’s Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Rev. Whit Criswell and Rev. Brent Barger will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to Georgetown College, 400 east College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family on line at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
