Linda Lou Amis, 79, widow of Billy, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Mt. Sterling. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Service information
3:00PM-6:00PM
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
10:30AM
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Love locally with Georgetown’s Love Your Downtown passport event! From Feb. 8-22, locals and visitors can pick up a FREE shopping, dining and services passport at participating businesses in Downtown Georgetown for a chance to win a grand prize. The Love Your Downtown Passport event will tak…
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Stone Fences Tours presents their Bourbon Barons: The Early Pioneers, taking you back to the late 1700s to join the early settlers of Kentucky that were traveling the Wilderness Trail with hopes in their heart and stills on their back. Follow them on their journey into the untamed wilderness…
