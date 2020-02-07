Linda Lou Amis, 79, widow of Billy, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Mt. Sterling. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Feb 10
Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
10:30AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
