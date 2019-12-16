Lona Barnes Alexander

Lona Barnes Alexander

Former employee of Clark Equipment and Link Belt

Lona Barnes Alexander, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Lona was born July 9, 1946, in Madison County, Kentucky, to the late William Bradley and Nona Lee Gullett Barnes. She was a former employee of Clark Equipment and Link Belt.

Lona was survived by her sons, Roy (Frances) Wilson, Thomas Bradley Wilson, Gilbert Wilson and Benjamin Wilson (Debbie Yazell), all of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brandi Wilson, Michael (Kate) Wilson, Erica (Dustin) Mitchell, Bradley (Autumn) Wilson, Paidge Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Travis Wilson, Eli Wilson and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings,  Archie Barnes of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Ronnie (Tina) Barnes and Billy (Teresa) Barnes, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, Betty (Teddy) Porter, Vickie Ruth, Beverly Graves, all of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Bonnie ( Earl) West of Sadieville, Kentucky, and her sister-in-law, Shelia Barnes. Lona was preceded in death by her grandson, Kurt Wilson, her twin brother, Gayle Barnes and her brothers, James "Dee" Barnes and Benjamin Barnes.

Visitation of family and friends will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service starting at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jack Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Roy Wilson, Thomas Bradley Wilson, Benjamin Wilson, Dustin Mitchell, Michael Wilson and Bradley Wilson. Honorary bearers will be her brothers and sisters.  

A memory of Lona or condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Dec 17
Service
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
