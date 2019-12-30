Louis Wash Jr.
Husband to the late Minta Josephine Wash
Louis Wash Jr., 81, passed away Dec. 28, 2019. Husband to the late Minta Josephine Wash, he was born Jan. 29, 1928 to the late Louis G. and Mary Blythe Wash Sr. in Georgetown.
Louis is survived by his sons, Clifton (Chong) Wash, Scott (Melissa) Wash, Jerald (Patty) Wash; brother, Keller Bond (Betty) Campbell; grandchildren, John (Allyson) Wash, Jennifer Liane (Tommy) Perry, Elizabeth Dawn Wash, Natalie Gail Brooke (Brent) Burrus, Dawn (Casey) Brown, Chris Wash; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Madyson, Morgan, Hayleigh Brooke, Olivia Paige, Ethan Andrew, Sierra Elizabeth, MaKenzie Grace, Emilynn Jade, Levi Warren, Haley Elizabeth, Ryan Elden and Lensey Dawn; and a great-great-grandchild, Ellie Grace.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles with Pastor Evan Rowe officiating, with burial to follow at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be sent to Midway Baptist Church, Wounded Worriers, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
