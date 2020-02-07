Louise A. Franklin, 79, widow of Fred Franklin, passed away at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1940, in Wayne County, Kentucky to the late Odie and Ruby Rigney Pruitt.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Ima Kay (Roger) Brewer of Jackson County, Kentucky; grandchildren, Travis (Erica) Lowery and Jennifer Lowery, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Jayden Little, Kaleb Little, Bailey Lowery, Kinsley Lowery and Aubrey Lowery. Louise is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Burton of Pickett County, Tennessee, and Maxine Prince of Pulaski County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by sisters, Katy Slagle and Hazel Piercy; brothers, Paul Pruitt and Hison Pruitt.
Visitation for Louise will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Brother Mark Horton officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery and the following will serve as pallbearers, William, Scott, and Anthony Catron, David, Jason, and Jerry Barge and Chris Parmley. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
