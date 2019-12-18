Margaret McKinney Combs, 74, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Georgetown. Visitation is Wednesday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Service information
6:00PM-9:00PM
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
2:00PM
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
