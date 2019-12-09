Margarette “Marge” (Barnett) Handy
A founding member of Central Church of God
Margarette “Marge” (Barnett) Handy, 89, widow of Jesse Delmar Handy, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1930, in Chaviess, Kentucky, daughter of the late Jesse and Sue Ann (Begley) Barnett. Marge was raised by her father’s grandparents, Marion and Ellen Barnett, and she considered them as her parents. Marge retired from Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was a medical secretary. Marge and her husband Jesse, were among the founding members of Central Church of God. She had volunteered with Hospice for many years, was a member of the Scott County Women’s Club, the Business and Professional Women’s Club. She enjoyed quilting, reading and loved animals. Marge is survived by one son, Rodney J. (Allison) Handy; two granddaughters, Jessica Payton (Cole) Ripy and Angela Michelle (Jon) Adrian; five great-grandchildren, Aaron Jarreth Cuya, Brandon Adrian, Quinn Adrian, Duncan Adrian and Conner Adrian. In addition to her parents and husband, Marge was preceded in death by one son and daughter-in-law, Randall Ray and Lana Handy. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite 13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or the Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
