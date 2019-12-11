Marshall Graves Hall
U.S. Army veteran
Marshall Graves Hall, 69, loving husband to Diane Stroud Hall, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on June 30, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Donald Marshall Hall and Geneva Louise Graves Hall. Marshall was employed by the U.S. Post Service, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Southland Christian Church. He loved music and spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Diane, he is survived by sons, Carter (Lauren) Hall of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, and Connor Hall of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers, John (Beverly) Hall of Lexington, Kentucky, and Don Hall of Georgetown, Kentucky; sisters, Brenda (Tommy) Sageser of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Nancy (Tom) Ridge of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Marshall is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2 p.m. including military honors and the following will officiate, Minister Dan Jackson, Dr. Steve Hadden, Brother Dale Stowe and also his sons, Connor Hall and Carter Hall, will participate in the service.
Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
