Marvin Randy Long
U.S. Navy veteran
Marvin Randy Long, 59, and the husband of Anna Fryman Long, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at UK Bluegrass Care Center in Lexington. Randy was born Dec. 26, 1959, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Patricia Clemons Jones of Dayton, Ohio, and the late Marvin Long. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of Revival Tabernacle in Lexington, was a proud member of the NRA and loved running the Hinton-Weber Animal Shelter.
In addition to his mother and his wife, he is survived by his daughter, April Bowen of Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter, Scarlett Bowen; his sister, Lisa Long and brother, Chris Long, both of Dayton, Ohio; and his adopted son, Bert Sheldon of Scott County. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty (Jimmy) Higgins; niece, Samantha (Jamie) Gifford, nephew, James C. Higgins; and two great-nieces, Julia and Taylor Gaines.
A memorial visitation for family and friends will be at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
