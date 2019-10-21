Mary Alice Lynn McCreary

Mary Alice Lynn McCreary

Loving mother

Mary Alice Lynn McCreary, 64, of Stamping Ground, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her father, Millard Lynn; her mother, Arietta Switzer Lynn; brothers, Norvel Davis Cook and James Lynn; son, Joseph McCreary Jr. She is survived by her ex-husband and friend, Joe McCreary Sr.; children, Martha Ann Watts, Betty (Anthony) Sloan, Margaret (Billy) Adams, Joseph Allen McCreary; grandchildren, Michael McCreary, Megan  McNece, Emma Sloan, Patrick McCreary, Samantha Adams, Madison Adams and Billy Adams Jr. Visitation will be held at Tucker Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. 

Service information

Oct 23
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
