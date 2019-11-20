Mary E. Snowden Hicks
Member of Dry Run Missionary Baptist Church
Mary E. Snowden Hicks went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late John and Mary Snowden. She was a member of Dry Run Missionary Baptist Church. She was proceeded in death by her parents and late husband Charles L. Hicks Sr., five sisters and four brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter Francine (Ruben) McIntyre; three sons, Thomas and Gerald Reed of Georgetown, Charles Hicks Jr. of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Tarita Jones, Maurice and Mario (Kerrie) McIntyre; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves three sisters, Fannie (Larry) Johnson, Emma (James) Barber and Katie (Rev. Robert) Wilson. Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky. Service will begin at noon with Rev. Frank Houston officiating. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are, Mario McIntyre, Maurice McIntyre, Jervon Christopher, Montago Jones Jr., Logan Jones and Charels Marshall Jr. Honorary pallbearers are William Snowden, Orie Downey, John Butler, Antonio Barber, Gene Barber and Andre Butler.
Fond memories may be shared with the family online at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
