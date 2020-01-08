Mary Evelyn Hale Bratton
Member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church
Mary Evelyn Hale Bratton, 94, was called to her heavenly home on Jan. 6, 2020.
Mary was born on Dec. 14, 1925, in Letcher County, Kentucky, to the late Burley W. Hale and Sabina Elizabeth Hale.
She is survived by sons, Dr. John Charles Bratton (Shirley Marshall) and Calvert Ray Bratton (Vivian Riley); grandchildren, Charles Thomas Bratton (Shannon Scott) and Laura Ann Touchton; great-grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth Bratton, Jessica Sydney Bratton and Leland Touchton; sister-in-law, Donna Jo Adams Hale; nieces, Nancy Marie Arnold, Judith Ann David, Penny Louise Brewer; and nephews, James Garrard Adams, Charles Alan Hale and James Simeon Hale.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Burley W. Hale and Sabina Elizabeth Caudill Hale; her husband of 66 years, Cecil Ray Bratton; sister, Florence Irene Adams; brothers, John Walter Hale and James Riley Hale; sister-in-law, Isabell Webb; nephews, John Mark Hale and Stephen Walter Hale; and niece, Gail Adams Hatton.
Mary retired from the Kentucky Department of Revenue after 28 years of service in the Technical Section of the Sales Tax Division.
She loved music as evidenced by singing in the choir at Stamping Ground Baptist Church for over 57 years. At home she would play her piano or organ for hours, and even after her health began to fail, she continued to play the piano at Windsor Gardens in Georgetown and then Ashwood Place in Frankfort.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home officiated by Dr. James R. Fuller, Senior Pastor of Calder Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas and former pastor of Stamping Ground Baptist Church. There will be a private burial at Masonic Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Angela Damron, caregiver, for her love and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Hospice of the Bluegrass (now Bluegrass Care Navigators https://www.bgcarenav.org), 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.