Mary Louise Czarnecki
Avid quilter and seamstress
Mary Louise Czarnecki, 82, widow of Joseph Edward Czarnecki, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Born in Casey County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Retha Stafford Burchell. A caregiver, she was an avid quilter and seamstress. She enjoyed playing bingo, betting on horses, cooking, relaxing with her pets and being with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Joe (Karen) Czarnecki III, Donna (John) Carrington and Denice Davis; brothers, Garnett Burchell and James Wesley Burchell; grandchildren, Mason and Kylee Czarnecki, Megan Davis and Tabbetha Carrington; as well as numerous special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.