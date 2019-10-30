Mary Louise (Kidney) Deslongchamps
Member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church
Mary Louise (Kidney) Deslongchamps, 76, wife of Robert Anthony Deslongchamps, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was born on Aug. 16, 1943 in Dayton, Kentucky, daughter of the late Francis “Frank” and Ida (Wever) Kidney. Mary was a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church of Sadieville. She loved making crafts, gift ornaments, photography, drawing, flower arranging and singing in choirs. In addition to her beloved husband, Mary is survived by her daughter, Renee (Terry) Thomas; her son, Rob (Jane Jordan) Deslongchamps; three grandchildren, John Thomas, Emily Jordan and Lucy Jordan; one sister, Pat (Ben) McGrath; two brothers, Steven (Mary Ann) Kidney and David Kidney. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one sister, Joann Nagel and one brother, Frank Kidney. Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Snyder officiating. Burial will be private at St. Stephen Cemetery in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. The family requests that memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or The American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Baptist Health Oncology Department and Amedisys Home Health Care staff members, Robin, Cassandra, Carla, Danielle and Dawn for their loving and sincere care for Mary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
