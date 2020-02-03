Mary “Moe” Pickett Ball
Member of Central Church of Christ
Mary “Moe” Pickett Ball, 94, of Georgetown went to her heavenly home on Feb. 1, 2020. She was married to the late Don Carlos Ball. She was born in Williamstown, Kentucky, on Jan. 12, 1926, to the late Carl Harlan Pickett and Hazel Nunnelley Pickett.
She attended school in the old Hilltop school in Scott County. She was a faithful member of Central Church of Christ in Georgetown. Her favorite part of this life was enjoying her family and friends and especially the children! Second only to those friendships was her love of cooking and taking care of anyone that needed her. She was a beautiful soul that loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Nathan) Morris; two grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Howard of Winchester, Kentucky and Joshua Morris (Brittney Knox) of Camargo, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Irvon Pickett and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Harold Wayne Goddard.
In addition to her husband and infant son, she is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Pickett, Tommy Pickett; and sisters, Delores Brown, Juanita Humphrey and infant sisters, Martha Evelyn Pickett and Linda Kay Pickett.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday visitation from 9 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m.. Officiating will be brother Jim Hardy. Burial will be at 2:45 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.