U.S. Army veteran

Mason Sharp, 60, husband to Barbara Vance Sharp, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, Veterans Day, at his home in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Scott County, Kentucky, on June 19, 1959, to the late William “Billy” A. and Martha Sharp.  Mason was a member of Central Church of God and Royal Springs Baptist Church, and he co-founded The Gathering Place. He enjoyed his family and was a man who never met a stranger. He was the owner of the restaurant The Dog House. 

Mason was a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Shanna Nicole Williams (Aaron) and Meagen Elizabeth Young, both of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Gabbriella Young, Gracelynne Young, Aubbreyana Sharp, Braellyn Holdcraft, Rhyane Lane Mayson Sharp. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Sissy Sechrest of Lexington, Darlene Kidwell (Gill) of Georgetown, SueAnn Fernandez (Dale) of Lexington, Allen Sharp and Doug Sharp; and sister-in-law, Debbie Sharp, all of Georgetown. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Sharp. 

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Friday at 2 p.m. with military honors and Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers are John Wright, Mike Johnson, James “Rocky” McManus, Gary Lawrence, Tim Daugherty, Charles Garnett, Patrick Bowser, Jerome Griffin, Aaron Williams and Drew Jackson.  Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

Nov 14
Visitation
Thursday, November 14, 2019
6:00PM-9:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Nov 15
Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
3:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
