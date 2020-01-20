Melissa “Missy” A. Morris Jolliff
Attended Georgetown United Methodist Church
Melissa “Missy” A. Morris Jolliff, 61, wife of Jeff A. Jolliff, passed away at her home in Georgetown on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on July 3, 1958, to Helen Ward Morris of Boardman, Ohio and the late Paul Morris. Missy attended Georgetown First United Methodist Church, was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio, a Board member of Kentucky Cancer Link and an avid activist for Susan G. Komen Foundation. She was a Business Analyst with Toyota Tsusho America, helped with Elizabeth House and loved gardening.
In addition to her husband, Jeff, and her mother, Helen, she is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey Morris of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Stephen Morris of Columbiana, Ohio, Mitchell Morris of Catawba, North Carolina, and her sisters, Deborah Dickey of Plano, Texas, and Jennifer Rosback of Paoli, Pennsylvania.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services for Missy will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, with Rev. Greg Gallaher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being: Bruce Albert, Jason Smith, Kevin Alexander, Rick Henderson, Hawley Scott and David Holcomb.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Missy’s Mission, https://kycancerlink.org/missys-mission/
Your favorite memory or a word of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryoucmwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.