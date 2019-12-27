Michael Edward McKinney
Avid fisherman and hunter
Michael Edward McKinney, 37, son of Ed and Jenny McKinney, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Born in Evansville, Indiana, he was a graduate of Western Kentucky University receiving his degree in marketing. A sales clerk with Sprint in Louisville, his true passion was the outdoors. A former golfer, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed relaxing at the beach. An accomplished carpenter with an outgoing spirit, he re-purposed bourbon barrels into furniture and loved his time with his nieces and nephews whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jessica (Brad) Southworth; brother, Gabe (Elizabeth Colon-Nelson) McKinney; nieces, Aubrey and Anna Kate Southworth; nephews, Jack and Will Southworth and Silas McKinney. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
A short lived life and dearly missed…
