Michael Lynn Mitchell
U.S. Army veteran
Michael Lynn Mitchell, 69, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home in Georgetown. He was born Aug. 9, 1950, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Gordon Lynn Mitchell of Fulton, Michigan, and the late Mildred Elener Snyder Mitchell. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown. He was retired from Clark Equipment and from Toyota Logistic Service.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Chad Alan Mitchell of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Brian Scott (Tara) Mitchell of McArthur, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler Mitchell, Kendall Smith, Abbigail Mitchell and Nathan Mitchell, and great-grandchildren, Colton Smith, Levi Smith and Tucker Smith. He is also survived by his brothers, Doug Mitchell and Gary Mitchell, both of Fulton, Michigan, Randy Mitchell of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and sisters, Sue Bailey of Vicksburg, Michigan, Nancy Edwards of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Patty Mitchell of Fulton, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Denny.
Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.