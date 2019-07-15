Michael “Mike” Dale Veirs
Michael “Mike” Dale Veirs, 67, husband of Melinda (Wheeler) Veirs, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. He was born on Oct. 28, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of the late Willis and Alice (Felker) Veirs. Mike worked in the die shop at Toyota Motor Manufacturing for 25 years and his badge number was 178. He loved cars, especially Formula One and the Indy 500. Mike loved precambrian fossils, music, science, history and life. Mike astounded people with the many topics he could discuss. Mike adored his wife and loved his family, especially his grandchildren and he enjoyed spending time with them and all of his family and his many friends. In addition to his beloved wife, Mike is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Settles; his son, Jason (Danielle) Veirs; six grandchildren, Mina Veirs, Jonah Veirs, Heidi Veirs, Theodore Veirs and Madelyn Stettles; his sister, Nijel Clayton; two brothers-in-law, Mark Wheeler and Steve (Susan) Wheeler; two nephews, Shawn Wheeler and Josh Wheeler; numerous cousins and extended family members; and his dear friends. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Mya Alice Veirs. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery, 625 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Veirs, John Scott, Steve Wheeler, Mark Wheeler, Josh Wheeler, Shawn Wheeler and Jonah Veirs. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s charity of choice. Mike wanted a portion of the flowers from his service to be donated to local nursing homes in his memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
