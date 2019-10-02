Michael N. “Mike” Burton
Husband of Lisa Burton
Michael N. “Mike” Burton, 57, of Harrison County, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 20, 1961, to the late Freddie Norman Burton and Charlotte McQueary Ellis. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Freddie “Little Fred” Burton Jr., and a sister, Debbie Dykes.
Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Burton; a son, Matthew T. (Justina) Burton; two daughters, Melissa R. (Dallas) Burchett and Jennifer R. (William) Hood; a sister, Lorie Calhoun and two grandchildren, Landry Burchett and Beau Burchett.
Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Ware Funeral Home, 910 US Highway 27 N, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
