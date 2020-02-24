Mildred C. Hobbs “Bo Bo”

Mildred C. Hobbs “Bo Bo”, 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

