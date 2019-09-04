Nadine Darnell Teegarden
Widow of Lewis Teegarden
Nadine Darnell Teegarden, 80, of Cynthiana Kentucky, passed away Sept. 3, at UK Hospice Care Center from complications of heart failure.
She was the widow of Lewis Teegarden and is also preceded in death by parents, Davis and Ruth Darnell; brothers, Clarence, Earl, James, Allen and Mike; and sisters, Mildred, Sarah, Jean and Jesse.
Nadine is survived by son, Gary Lewis Teegarden of Cynthiana; daughter, Kim Ratliff of Georgetown; grandchildren, Jacob Teegarden of Cynthiana, Trina Collins of Middletown, Ohio, Jessica (Toby ) Cruz Cynthiana, Bethany Inman of Georgetown, Chris (Chelsea) Inman of Georgetown, Brittany Noelle Bartlett and fiancé Peter Canon of Lexington; great grandchildren, Gracie Poore of Lexington, Haley Poore of Cynthiana; six brothers, Frank, Kenneth, Richard, Johnny, Ronnie, Gary all of Stamping Ground; one sister, Donna Milner of Cynthiana; a very special friend and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Teegarden of Cynthiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Sept. 21, at Georgetown Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 1001 East Main St. Ext. Georgetown.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
