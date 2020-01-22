Nannalee Hall Perry
Attended Georgetown Baptist Church
Nannalee Hall Perry, 73, widow of Gary Allen Perry, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to the late Dr. Russell Lowell Hall and Sarah D. Wicker Hall in Pikeville, Kentucky. Nannalee attended Georgetown Baptist Church, received her bachelor of science degree from University of Kentucky as a microbiologist and retired from Georgetown Community Hospital.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Lynn Blackburn (Donald) of Berea, Kentucky; nieces, Whitney Cole Blackburn Lynch (James) of Lexington, Kentucky, Sarah Morgan Stuart (Ray) of Manheim, Pennsylvania, and Stacee Davis Cain (Jesse), stationed with the United States Army; and a host of other family and friends. Nannalee was preceded in death by a sister, Jonell Hall.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ray Stuart officiating.
