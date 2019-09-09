Nelson Swinford Vance
Co-owner of Vance Communications
Nelson Swinford Vance, 90, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the VAMC in Lexington, Kentucky. Nelson was born on July 31, 1929, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to the late Roy and Ora Griffin Vance. He was self-employed and co-owner of Vance Communications.
Those left to cherish Nelson’s memory are his children, Charlie (Dana) Vance of Corinth, Kentucky, Kurt Vance of Lexington, Kentucky, Susie Neely of Lexington, Kentucky, and Karl Vance of Ohio. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nelson is preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Ratliff and Brenda Abney.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
