Odell Fike
Veteran
Odell Fike, 82, widower to Virginia Woods Fike, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Lexington. Born Feb. 7, 1938 in Estill County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ruth Gilbert Clemons and grandson of the late Mattie F. Gilbert. Odell served in the Kentucky National Guard, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. He retired from the Navy in 1980 as a Torpedoman’s Mate Chief. He then embarked on a second career as a realtor in Virginia until 2000 when he moved to Scott County, Kentucky. Odell was an avid hunter, golfer and pool player. He was dedicated to the American Legion Post 24, where he served as Commander and Vice Commander, and was a 32nd Degree of the Scottish Right, Freemasonry.
He is survived by a son, Jeff (Carin) Fike of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Sanders of Louisville; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Virginia Sanders; two sister-in-laws, Mattie Woods (Orville) Cook of Georgetown and Loretta Woods (Roy) Reynolds of Radcliff, Kentuky; a brother-in-law, Billy (Lavenna) Woods of Ravenna, Kentucky; two nieces and two nephews.
Visitation for Odell will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Minister Ron Bodager officiating. Burial will follow in the Woods’ family cemetery, Estill County, Kentucky. The family requests donations to: American Legion Post 24, 220 Connector Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
