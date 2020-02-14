Patricia Ann Blasi
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Patricia Ann Blasi, 70, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel Anthony and Mary Ella Blasi. A former administrative assistant with Kohl’s, she enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and reading. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church and formerly taught within the Catholic Church in Hawaii.
She is survived by her sons, Michael K. Tam Lung, Georgetown and Joseph A. Marshall, San Leandro, CA; sisters, Emily (Michael) Ray and Mary Miller; brothers, John A. (Gayle) Blasi and Anthony J. Blasi; grandchildren, Damien and Marcus Tam Lung. Funeral services will be 1 p.m Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time at the church. Additional services and burial will be in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
