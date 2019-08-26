Patricia Ann Perkins
Member of Stamping Ground Christian Church
Patricia Ann Perkins, 83, wife of Victor D. Perkins, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Born in Fayette County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William Russell and Frances “Fannie” Humphrey Spears.
A member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking her family favorite yeast rolls and desserts and decorating Christmas cookies with her grandchildren. She loved going on farm trips with her husband through the extension office and just going out on the farm with Victor, saying her dad would be proud of what they accomplished.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, she is survived by her children, Paige Perkins (Doug) Anderson, Kelli Renee Perkins, Stephen Duane (Beth) Perkins and Bradford Allen (Mary) Perkins; brother, Willis Russell (Eula) Spears; grandchildren, April Michelle (Wylie) Clayton, Phillip Duane (Constance) Perkins, Sarah Kimberly Perkins, Brandon Paul (Samantha) Perkins and Austin Douglas (Taylor) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kayla Renee Ferguson, Logan Ray Clayton, Lynnlee and John Perkins, Kamryn Anderson, Americas, Cash, Carter, Price and Dawson Perkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Dwayne Allen Perkins; and siblings, Lynn Spears and Geraldine Fritz.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Rachele Holmes. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Austin Anderson, Phillip Perkins, Wylie Clayton, Brandon Perkins, Mark Spears, Bill Spears, Russell Spears and Logan Clayton. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stamping Ground Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.