Paul “Skeeter” Toomey
Farmer and Leggett & Platt employee
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Paul “Skeeter” Toomey passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his three girls. A silent follower of the Lord, he worked tirelessly on the land as a farmer and also an employee at Leggett & Platt. A man of his word, he was a friend to all neighbors. A hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his beloved late wife, Gini Toomey, both parents, George and Thelma Toomey. He was born on Aug. 29, 1944, in Bourbon County, Kentucky.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Tabitha (Nick) Clark of Moorefield, Kentucky, Tiffany (Jason) Rose of Georgetown, and Trinity (Jeff) Montavon of Frankfort; grandchildren, Hayden Clark, Kimber Rose, Lauren Hampton, Hannah Clark, Bradley Rose and Bailey Rose; brother, Richard (Becky) Toomey of Harrison County, Kentucky; sisters, Janette (Bill) Grimes of Tennessee and Jean (Glenn) Mefford of Midway, Kentucky. He is also survived by a number of cousins, including cousin, Johnny Bayer, who was his lifelong best friend. Paul was preceded in death by sister, Betty Hogan; brother, Robert “Bob” Toomey; and special nephew, Jamie Toomey.
Visitation for Paul will be Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 2 -p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Wally Parrish, Johnny Bayer, Keith Tilghman, Scott Tilghman, Wendall Welte, Austin Lynn and Terry Conrad; honorary pallbearers, Ricky Toomey, Josh Toomey, Shane Toomey, Alan Reed, R. C. Giles, Brad Wilson and Carl John Bayer.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
