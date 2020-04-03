Peggy Beverly Rodgers
Peggy Beverly Rodgers, 68, widow of Roy Rodgers, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
To abide current guidelines that face our nation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
